CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office believe a Nicholas County man set his own home on fire earlier this month.

Lonnie Wayne Bragg, of Tioga, is charged with first-degree arson. The initial call came in on February 5, 2020.

Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department responded and put out the fire. Bragg was arrested on February 6, 2020.

He is currently in the Central Regional Jail.