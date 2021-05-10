North Carolina man arrested in Oak Hill for identity theft

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop violation led to an arrest of a North Carolina man.

Oak Hill Police pulled over a vehicle on Friday, May 7, 2021. When officers asked for identification from the driver and passenger, the passenger reportedly handed the officer a Virginia drivers license with the name “Scott Deb” on it. The officer then asked the driver who the passenger in her car was. She said it was Darrel Michael Burgis.

After running his real name, officers said they found out Burgis, 31, of Charlotte, North Carolina, had two warrants for credit card fraud related crimes, but he was not extradited.

While searching the vehicle, officers said a K9 indicated the smell of a controlled substance. According to court documents, they found a small amount of marijuana, nearly 1,000 fraudulently obtained credit card accounts and 118 suspicious counterfeit credit cards. Investigators said Burgis tried to get the identity of Scott Debb to try and avoid an arrest.

Burgis was arrested on one count of Identity Theft. He is in jail on a $45,000 cash-only bond.