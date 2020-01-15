Northam declares state of emergency ahead of gun rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he is declaring a state of emergency over threats from militia groups ahead of a gun-rights rally next week.

Northam’s emergency order will ban weapons of all kinds, including firearms, from the Capitol grounds starting Friday because of potential violence during a gun-rights rally scheduled for Monday.

Northam says some of the rhetoric used by groups planning to attend the rally is similar to what was said in the lead-up to a deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. Democrats in the statehouse are advancing a number of gun-control bills that gun-rights advocates are fiercely opposing.

