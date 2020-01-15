Northam to ban guns from Capitol grounds​

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, VA (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to declare a temporary emergency Wednesday banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

That’s according to two state officials who were briefed on the plans, but not authorized to speak publicly about them.

One official said the Democratic governor plans to announce the plans at a news conference Wednesday afternoon because of credible threats of potential violence and extremism.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)​

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

WV Ski Industry holds press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Ski Industry holds press conference"

Students visit WVU Tech for Dow Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students visit WVU Tech for Dow Day"

WV House of Delegates debates abortion bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV House of Delegates debates abortion bill"

City of Beckley could soon follow Raleigh County in approving medical cannabis ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Beckley could soon follow Raleigh County in approving medical cannabis ordinance"

Raleigh County Commission unanimously approves medical marijuana ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Commission unanimously approves medical marijuana ordinance"

New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News