NUSkool program aims to help students struggling in school

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A local program in Summers County wants to help better education in schools. NUSkool Scholars Company is based out of Raleigh County, but started their student tutoring program in Summers County.

Derick Pugh is one of the owners of the program. He said he came up with this idea because students started to head back to school in-person and he saw how many students began to struggle.

“What we wanted to do was really attack credit recovery, really attack dropout prevention, really attack truancy and offer an incentive to stimulate a real work experience,” Pugh said.

Hallie Roads is a junior at Summers County High School, and is one of the tutors with NUSkool.

“I think it helps a lot of students because it is kids learning from kids. But I think that it is also good at giving tutors a new perspective,” Roads explained.

The pilot program was launched at Summers County High School. Pugh said they saw a remarkable turnout in the first six weeks. He hopes by fall they will be able to launch this program in several schools.