Oak Hill lines Main Street with senior pictures to honor graduating class

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The City of Oak Hill found a way to lift up local high school seniors.

The Class of 2020 can can now see their senior pictures flying high above Main Street. Oak Hill City Manager, Bill Hannabass, said the Fayette County Board of Education partnered with the city to hang banners of each student’s senior picture on the light poles along Main Street.

“We regret that the pandemic has interrupted graduation ceremonies and the end of the school year and I think it was the least we could do for the biggest asset that we have, our graduating seniors,” Hannabass explained.

Hannabass said they are still in the process of getting all the pictures up, but should be finished in the next two days, weather permitting.