Oak Hill man pleads guilty to numerous charges including a felony

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Dec. 18, 2019 an Oak Hill man was sentenced to one to five years in prison. Daemian L. Thompson pleaded guilty to Nov. 4 to Unlawful Assault and Destruction of Property.

On Nov. 29, 2018, Thompson attacked a woman in her residence located in Mt. Hope. Thompson slapped, chocked, and punched the woman. She was able to flee the home, but Thompson followed her. He then threatened to kill her and her family while on their way to her parent’s home in another county.

When the woman refused to come back with him, he returned to his house in Mt. Hope and filmed himself destroying her clothes and television. When all this happened, Thompson was on bond for unrelated felony charges.

The case was heard in front of Chief Judge Paul M. Blake Jr., Thompson will also serve one year in jail for destruction of property.

All of the crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Crane.