Oak Hill Woman is arrested on heroin and meth charges

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — An Oak Hill woman in facing charges in Fayette County.

According to the release, during the early morning hours on Dec. 30, 2019 a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Gatewood Rd. in Oak Hill.

The deputy searched of the vehicle and found a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, and packaging materials.

Shandrea Lee, 36, of Oak Hill is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. Ms. Lee is currently in the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Humane Society hits fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society hits fundraising goal"

Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex"

Late Wyoming County Sheriff lies in repose at courthousw

Thumbnail for the video titled "Late Wyoming County Sheriff lies in repose at courthousw"

Active Southern West Virginia to put on First Day Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Active Southern West Virginia to put on First Day Hike"

Take on 2020 with a splash at the Fayette Station polar bear plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take on 2020 with a splash at the Fayette Station polar bear plunge"

Personal Safety doesn't have to mean conceal-carry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Safety doesn't have to mean conceal-carry"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News