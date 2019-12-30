Oak Hill Woman is arrested on heroin and meth charges

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — An Oak Hill woman in facing charges in Fayette County.

According to the release, during the early morning hours on Dec. 30, 2019 a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Gatewood Rd. in Oak Hill.

The deputy searched of the vehicle and found a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, and packaging materials.

Shandrea Lee, 36, of Oak Hill is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. Ms. Lee is currently in the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.