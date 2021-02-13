Officers: 3 people dead following accident in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following a car accident on U.S. 19.

It happened on Feb. 12, 2021 around 10:30 p.m. The Oak Hill Police Department told 59News they responded to a call of an accident in the north bound lanes of U.S. 19 between Oyler Avenue and the Summerlee Road exits.

Officers state there were three cars involved in the accident. They said the driver of one of the vehicles was believed to be traveling south in the north bound lanes. This driver, as well as a driver and passenger of another vehicle, were killed in the accident. The third driver was treated and released.

This is an ongoing investigation.