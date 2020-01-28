Officials: Levee coming to flood-prone Milton

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An 8,300-foot-long levee is coming to the flood-prone city of Milton under an agreement between West Virginia officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A news release from Gov. Jim Justice on Monday says the structure will divide the Lower Mud River from Milton.

The state has pledged $43 million to the project, to be allocated over the next several years. Federal matching funds are estimated to contribute an additional $90 million.

The news release said the levee will protect more than 600 buildings in the city as well as other infrastructure. Officials say Milton has had has had six major floods between 1913 and 2015.

