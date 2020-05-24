One airlifted to hospital after ATV, car accident in Montcalm

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS)– Both lanes of Crane Creek Rd. in Montcalm are shutdown after an ATV collided with a car.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in around 2:30 p.m on Sunday, May 24, 2020. West Virginia State Police, DNR police, Bluefield Rescue and Montcalm Fire Department responded.

They confirm one person was air lifted to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Emergency personnel are still on the scene.

Stay with 59News for the latest updates.