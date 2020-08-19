One injured after accident on Ritter Drive in Raleigh County

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– One person was taken to the nearest hospital after an accident on Ritter Drive in front of First Community Bank in Beaver. Raleigh County Dispatchers received a call about an accident involving a vehicle and mini bike around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Crews are still on scene working the accident. The road remains open, but traffic is moving slow. Drivers are advised to use caution if taking this route or to find an alternate way to reach their destination.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Jan Care EMS, and Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the call.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News