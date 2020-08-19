One injured after accident on Ritter Drive in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– One person was taken to the nearest hospital after an accident on Ritter Drive in front of First Community Bank in Beaver. Raleigh County Dispatchers received a call about an accident involving a vehicle and mini bike around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Crews are still on scene working the accident. The road remains open, but traffic is moving slow. Drivers are advised to use caution if taking this route or to find an alternate way to reach their destination.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Jan Care EMS, and Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the call.

