UPDATE: Iaeger Firefighter killed in McDowell County house fire

UPDATE 6/21/2020 4:48 p.m.: Iaeger Police Chief Chris Riffe confirmed that a Iaeger Volunteer Firefighter was killed in the house fire on West Virginia Ave on Sunday.

Riffe said the firefighter was trying to stop a person from going back in to the fully engulfed home, and soon began to feel sick. He died in the ambulance while on the way to a local hospital.

They do believe his death was related to smoke inhalation, but they are continuing to investigate with the West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office and will await an autopsy report.

Bradshaw, Hanover, Coal Mountain, Welch, War, and Kimball Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the call.

UPDATE: State Trooper L.F Lee with the Welch department confirmed with 59 News that it was a firefighter who died trying to save a person inside of a house fire in Iaeger.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

Bradshaw, Welch, and Iaeger fire departments responded. It is not clear which department the victim was with.

IAEGER, WV (WVNS)– One person was killed in a house fire in McDowell County.

McDowell County Dispatchers told 59News that a fire broke out on West Virginia Ave in Iaeger on Sunday, June 21, 2020 and claimed the life of a person on scene.

We are working to confirm more details.

Several local fire departments responded and Iaeger Police Department were also on scene.

Stick with 59News, as this story continues to develop.