One person injured in multi-vehicle accident on I-77 N

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One person was taken to a local hospital following a multi-vehicle accident at mile marker 37.0 on I-77 North.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021. They said a vehicle drove across the lanes of traffic, off the turnpike, and on to Tilden Road in Glen Morgan.

The Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jan Care Ambulance Service responded to the scene. Dispatchers added Animal Control arrived on scene to care for a dog injured in the accident.