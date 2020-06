CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS)– A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car along Route 971 in Clear Fork, Wyoming County.

Dispatchers told 59News the call regarding a car that collided with a person on a bicycle came in at 4:20 p.m on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Wyoming County 911 Director, Dean Meadows, confirmed that the bicyclist did not survive the crash.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies, and Oceana Fire Department, responded to the scene. The road is currently open.