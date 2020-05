BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– One person was transported to a local hospital after their car rolled over at the intersection of Ritter Drive and Sullivan Road in Beaver.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 6:01 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Beaver Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and Jan Care EMS are currently on scene.

The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time. So far, the roads are still open.

