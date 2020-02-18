Online farmers market opening up in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A new online farmers market will be opening up in the town of Fayetteville.

The Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective will host a launch party for the online farmers market on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 5 p.m. located at Arrowhead Bike Farm in Fayetteville. The launch is free to attend but donations will be accepted.

During the party, people will learn how to set up a Turnrow Online Farmers Market account that will allow them to shop for fresh food produced from across the state.

Matt Mullins will be preforming and craft beer will be served at the celebration. Many farmers will be in attendance, and the community is invited to come out and meet the people that grow their food.

“Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective is pleased to partner with New Roots Community Farm to make the Online Farmers Market available to the Fayetteville area,” General Manager at Turnrow Kelsey Abad stated.

The Fayetteville Online Farmers market drop-off/pick-up is located at the New Roots Community Farm in Fayetteville.