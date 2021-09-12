Organizers of Adventure On! Freedom Festival look towards future

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Sunday, September 12, 2021, wrapped up the final day of the Adventure On! Freedom Festival at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. It was a three-day festival filled with food, entertainment, and fun.

Daniel Busby is the director of outdoor programs. With this being the first year of the event, he said it was a great turnout.

“We invited the community out to our facility which conserves 10 of thousands of people. We had a great venue, great weather and those who came out we believe had a great time and we are hoping they will return in the future when we have events like this in the future,” Busby said.

The Adventure On! Freedom Festival is the first time employees opened up the summit at this magnitude.

Busby told 59News why they decided to do this.

“We open up our doors for the community to let them know that they are welcome here and can come here and enjoy the different activities and adventures,” Busby continued.

Busby believes the people who came out to the festival enjoyed it. He is looking forward to planning next year’s festival.

But there is one thing Busby hopes will change ahead of next year.

“Our first hope is the community will feel comfortable dealing with everything that we dealt with society. That they will be comfortable going to a place they may not know but we are running this place safely,” Busby stated.

Just because the Adventure On! Freedom Festival is over, the fun is not stopping at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Organizers said they’re looking towards the future.

This is the first year the Summit Betchel Reserve hosted an event like this. Bill Garrett is the director of business development. Garrett told 59News what the next plans are for the summit.

“To get the community to engage and really find out what the community expects us to be in helping West Virginia grow,” Garrett said.

Garrett said they rent out the Summit all year round for private parties. If you are interested in keeping up with the latest on the Summit, you can visit their Facebook Page.