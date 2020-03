FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, medical personnel are silhouetted against the back of a tent before the start of coronavirus testing in the parking lot outside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. As cases skyrocket in the U.S. and Europe, it’s becoming more clear that how healthy you were before the pandemic began plays a key role in how you fare regardless of how old you are. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Dr. Ayne Amjad’s office will have a drive up testing site in her clinic’s parking lot beginning Monday, March 29, 2020.

People who believe they have COVID-19 can get tested without getting out of their car. Testing outside in a tent will help protect people from getting the virus.

Dr. Amjad told 59News people will not need a referral from your doctor to be tested at this specific site. Drive up testing will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.