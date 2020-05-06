Pandemic sprouts interest in gardening, according to local greenhouse

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Employees at a local greenhouse reported an increased interest in gardening during the pandemic.

People who work at Casto’s Greenhouse in Oak Hill told 59News they are seeing more customers looking for vegetables and herbs they can grow themselves. They are also seeing a lot of new customers asking for help starting their first garden.

One employee, Stacie Crist, said, “There’s been a lot of garden plants moving already. We’ve increased our garden plants this year to prepare for more gardeners, and there’s been a lot of people saying they’re going to can. So I think a lot of people are going to grow gardens.”

Whether people are trying to be more self sufficient, or they just have more time, business is blooming at the greenhouse.