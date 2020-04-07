Parks in Rainelle are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)– The Mayor of Rainelle, Jason Smith, announced all parks in the town will be closed immediately to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

The release further states the changes were made to be mindful of the health and well-being of the children of the community during this difficult time. People will still be allowed to walk along the tracks as long as they are six feet apart.

The mayor also asks people to not play with any playground equipment until further notice.