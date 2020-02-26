Partnership announced to boost tourism in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lewisburg may have already won the award for coolest small town, but a new group is striving to make all of Greenbrier County a popular tourist destination.

Events like the State Fair of West Virginia, and the Greenbrier Resort bring people into the area every year. But how do you keep those tourists coming back for more? To answer that question, a study was done to learn more about what’s working, and where to improve to keep people visiting.

Executive Director at the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Kara Dense, said one thing was clear in the study, continue to grow small communities in the county.

“White Sulphur is experiencing some amazing growth and new restaurants. We’re really excited about the future and the opportunity it holds,” Dense said.

A partnership for the study included the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the State Fair of West Virginia, The Greenbrier, and the Greenbrier Valley Airport. Through research, these agencies hope to create a long-term vision for the tourism industry in Greenbrier County.