Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex closed due to COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is closing the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The complex will be closed starting Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice.

The YMCA said they closed the complex because they started to exceed the recommended numbers of gatherings at the sports complex. They wanted to continued to follow guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.

Here is a list of other changes from the YMCA:



1. Our downtown facility is closed until further notice. Again, we are following the governor’s orders that all gyms, recreation centers, etc. must close.

2. The YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex, including all of its facilities, are closed.

3. YMCA Spring 2020 Youth Programming Session has been postponed. This includes all youth programs in the areas of Camps, Swim Lessons and Youth Sports.

4. YMCA Afterschool has been suspended. The Afterschool Program will be offered again when school is back in session.

5. The 41st YMCA International Dinner and Healthy Kids Day have been postponed. A future date for both, if possible, will be determined.

Remember, our community needs to continue to follow some simple practices to prevent the spread of the virus, including:



1. Upon entering or exiting any facility, utilize hand sanitizer if offered.

2. Wash your hands often with soap and water. For at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

4. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough or sneeze into your elbow if necessary.

5. Stay Informed. The CDC provides a comprehensive overview of “What You Should Know About the Coronavirus”.

6. Stay Home. If you are feeling sick or have recently traveled to a location with confirmed COVID-19 cases, do not go to public places or take public transportation.

7. Practice Good Hygiene. Good habits include the ones provided above.