Pax makes progress in long-awaited sewer project

PAX, WV (WVN) — A project to expand and update the sewer system in Pax faced multiple roadblocks, dragging it out for years. On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the mayor said the end is finally in sight.

The project began two years ago, but workers just broke ground in the beginning of March. Mayor William Hughes said issues with turnpike permits, a land ownership dispute between the turnpike and the town, and getting people to sign easements held up the project by at least a year.

Hughes said the longer it was held up, the more costly the project became, causing them to scale back the project to just the Willis Branch area.

“Putting infrastructure in is going to be crucial to development. Business opportunities coming into the town, things like that,” said Hughes.

Hughes said the project added 47 households to the city sewage system. It is expected to be finished in October 2020.