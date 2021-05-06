Pearisburg man behind bars, facing child pornography charges

PEARISBURG, VA (WVNS) — A Pearisburg man is in jail on child pornography charges. According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Graves was a youth leader at the Riverview Baptist Church.
This is the same church where 2-year-old Noah Trout was abducted; however, deputies said Graves’ arrest is not connected to the Noah Trout case.
