Pearisburg man behind bars, facing child pornography charges

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) -- Governor Justice along with others from the Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, the West Virginia DNR, and the Grand National Cross Country Racing Series announced a new event coming to the summit. The Adventure on Freedom Festival will include the West Virginia DNR's 2021 National Hunting and Fishing Days, GNCC racing's amateur mountaineer race, and several other outdoor activities.

"We want families, friends, supporters of the Summit to come out see the latest and greatest new gear, try the new shot guns, ride the new motorcycles," Director of Business Development Bill Garrett said.