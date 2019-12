PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Police are responding to an accident on Route 97, a person was struck by a vehicle.

Dispatchers tell 59News that the accident occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Monday Dec. 16,2019. The accident happened on Main Street in Pineville.

Pineville Police Department, Wymoning County Sheriff’s Department, STAT EMS, and Pineville Fire Department are currently on the scene. There has not been any word about the victim’s conditions. This is still a pending investigation.