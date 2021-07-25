People can pick fresh blueberries at Blueberry Hill Farm in Mercer County

FLAT TOP, WV — Did you know you can pick your own fresh blueberries in Mercer County?

Blueberry Hill Farm is located in Flat Top. The farm is home to 15 acres of fresh blueberries for you to pick yourself.

Jim Beha is the owner of Blueberry Hill Farm. He said you can pick as many blueberries as you want for pancakes, muffins, or even a blueberry pie.

“It’s a good ole time, and a lot of people tell us it is their therapy because they can go out of the end of the patch and listen to the birds look at the turkeys, watch the deer and just get away from whatever it is that might be causing them difficulties,” Beha said.



Beha said there are 12,000 plants and more than a hundred rows filled with blueberries.

The farm will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.