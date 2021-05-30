Pipestem Resort State Park opens new Adventure Zone

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)– Several new family activities are now open at Pipestem Resort State Park in Summers County.

Pipestem teamed up with Ace Adventure Resort to give families a new way to have fun. Funding comes from a grant that Governor Jim Justice gave to all the state parks in West Virginia.

Mareya Burchfield is the CEO of the Adventure Zone.

“The Adventure Zone is a multi activity area for families to come of all ages to do all activities,” Burchfield said.

Burchfield said this is the first time the resort has these activities to offer their guest. She believes this is convenient for guests because they do not need to leave the resort to do these types of activities.

“We decided to do this because we had our adventure lake and we had our zipline but a lot of the park guest are here for four to five days so after they did that, they were looking for a wider range of things for people to do for all ages,” Burchfield continued.

The new Adventure Zone includes activities like mini golf, car racing, and axe throwing. Some of the activities in the Adventure Zone are new while others are not. Some activities may include getting wet.

“Here at the splash pad, we have fountains for children or anyone of any age can enjoy. We also have the lake that has inflatables and you can rent paddle boats, stand up paddle boards and things like that. You can even go fishing,” Wendy Fowler, manager of the splash pad and lake said.