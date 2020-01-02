Plunging into 2020: Long-standing tradition brings community together

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Life in Fayetteville, W.Va. pretty much revolves around the New River Gorge, and a decades-long New Years Day tradition gives locals a whole new appreciation for the river.

Wednesday, dozens of people rang in the new year with a splash. What started as a few brave souls getting together on New Years Day, grew into a community-wide tradition.

Executive director of the Fayetteville visitors center, Tabitha Stover, said, “This is our annual Polar Plunge at Fayette Station. Its when locals, friends, visitors…everyone gathers to take a dip into the New River, it’s a fun New Years Day tradition.”

It became so popular park rangers got involved, introducing safety measures like waivers and rescue equipment. Despite the 40 degree weather- people of all ages lined up to take the plunge, each with their own reason for freezin’.

One plunger said, “I think its soul-cleansing. Perfect thing to do to start the New Year.”

Jennine Gilchrist was there for her first polar plunge. She said, “I think that we spend a lot of time rafting on the new river so this is a way to connect with the new river even when its cold and frozen out.”

While it may seem a little extreme — its pretty standard for Fayetteville — a city famous for outdoor adventure.

“For around here I don’t think its that crazy, I think its kind of the norm and we see a lot of the same people every year, so people are coming back,” Stover said. “So I think people realize its a lot of fun and there’s no better way to feel alive on New Years Day than to take a quick dip in some cold water.”

The tradition is not for the faint of heart. Erica Yeakel described what it felt like to submerge in the ice-cold river.

“It was shocking, and now I feel numb!” Yeakel said.

But it is tradition, no matter how zany, that brings people together.

Stover said she hopes more people will join the free community celebration in the future.