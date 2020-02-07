Police searching for missing elderly woman with dementia

BASS LAKE, WV (WVNS) — Police need the public’s help locating a missing elderly woman.

The Summers County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 about a missing woman. Jeanette Shue, pictured in the white dress above, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 around 5:30 p.m in the Bass Lake area. Shue is 71-years-old and suffers from dementia.

According to deputies, a neighbor last saw her on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 around 1 p.m.

If you have any information about where she might be, contact Sgt. T. J Cochran at 304-466-7111 or contact Summers County 911.

Trending Stories

