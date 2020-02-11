Closings
Police: Suspect who shot officer linked to woman's slaying

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Police in West Virginia say a man is suspected of killing a woman, stealing a car and beating a police officer with a metal object before the suspect was shot.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says officer Austin Casto was not seriously hurt and is at home with his family, while the suspect underwent surgery at a Charleston hospital. The suspect’s name and condition were not released and no charges were immediately filed as investigators continued piecing the cases together.

The Kanawha County sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting and Charleston police are handling the woman’s death and car incidents. The woman’s name and details of her death were not immediately released.

