Poor drainage causes big headaches, flooding for people who live on Trotters Branch in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Poor drainage causes big headaches and dangerous flooding for people who live on Trotters Branch in Monroe County.

One resident, Dickie Dickson, said, every time a storm hits Monroe County, this community, which is in between two creeks, floods.

“It washes the road out all the time, I’ve seen it where the water is over that bridge,” Dickson explained.

Trotters Branch is home to a handful of families and a bed and breakfast, but they often find themselves trapped by the water.

Dickson lived there for 10 years. He said the frequent flooding is due to a poor drainage system.When water is high, it overwhelms these culverts, which Dickinson said are too small.

“It comes down maybe 20 feet wide and where does it go? It all comes down on this side and gets behind the bridge, and the bridge can’t let it out,” said Dickson.

Two creeks join at the bridge, but because it is not wide enough, it acts like a dam when the water gets high, causing major problems.

Dickson said he wants a permanent solution, but every time it floods, workers with the Division of Highways add rocks and gravel to the banks and ditches. Dickson said this only clogs the already tight culverts.

District 9 Maintenance Engineer, Jim Moore, gave 59News a statement saying it is more cost effective for them to fix the road when it floods than to spend nearly half a million dollars updating the drainage system for a low-traffic road.

“They just keep fixing the same thing over again,” said Dickson.

Dickson said they need to replace the culverts with larger, box culverts so the water can flow through; however, for the DOH, the project does not make sense for a road with no commercial business.