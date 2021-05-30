Poor Farm Cemetery holds 5th Memorial Service

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Memorial Day celebrations are taking place throughout our region this weekend.

In Mercer County, community members came out to the Poor Farm Cemetery to honor those buried there. This is the fifth year of the Poor Farm Cemetery Memorial Service. Last year, the service was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Bill Archer is a commissioner in the county. He told 59News he believes more than 200 people are buried at the cemetery.

“We don’t want them to be forgotten… These people were living and breathing and they lived through no fault of their own,” Archer said.



Archer said some of the men buried at the Poor Farm Cemetery may be Veterans.

The keynote speaker for the Memorial Day Ceremony was Pastor Craig Hammond. Bill Archer closed the ceremony with a prayer.