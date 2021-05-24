Poor Farm to hold Memorial Day celebration

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Memorial Day is nearing and a Mercer County historical spot is getting the chance to hold the celebrations.

Cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Poor Farm Cemetery is once again holding this year’s Memorial Day Service. The Poor Farm Cemetery only has a couple visible makeshift headstones, but Commissioner Bill Archer said hundreds are buried there. To not only remember those who fought, Archer said they are using this Memorial Day to remember their own as well.

“This service is just to remember those who, through their own poverty, were unable to care for themselves and died in the care of the county,” said Archer.

The service will be held at the cemetery Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3 p.m.