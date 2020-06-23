Portion of U.S. 19 closed in Fayette County due to accident

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Both northbound lanes of U.S. 19 in Fayette County are closed due to a car accident.

Fayette County Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 7:37 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020. The accident happened near Glen Jean. Dispatchers said trees are also down in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19. Crews are working to remove the fallen trees.

No injuries were reported. The Oak Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded.

