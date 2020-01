HAVANA (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

It was centered 125 kilometers north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.It’s not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries.

It was centered only about 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.

