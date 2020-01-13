President Trump believes Senate should drop impeachment charges

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the Senate should simply dismiss the impeachment case against him. It’s an extraordinary suggestion as the House is poised to transmit the charges to the chamber for the historic trial.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned senators will “pay a price” if they block new testimony, saying Americans want a “fair trial.” The Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has signed on to a plan to dismiss the impeachment charges but does not have enough Senate support for it.

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his actions toward Ukraine.

