President Trump believes Senate should drop impeachment charges

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Huntington Center, in Toledo, Ohio. Video of U.S. President Donald Trump saying he had a hand in the latest Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral in Ethiopia after Trump asserted during a rally in the U.S. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 that he had “made a deal” to save the country. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the Senate should simply dismiss the impeachment case against him. It’s an extraordinary suggestion as the House is poised to transmit the charges to the chamber for the historic trial.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned senators will “pay a price” if they block new testimony, saying Americans want a “fair trial.” The Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has signed on to a plan to dismiss the impeachment charges but does not have enough Senate support for it.

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his actions toward Ukraine.