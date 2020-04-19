President Trump holds funding from World Health Organization

President Donald Trump, followed by Vice President Mike Pence, walks on the Colonnade to speak about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– President Donald Trump plans to hold funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) for their lack of preventing the COVID-19 pandemic. The president has investigators looking into WHO’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an article posted at the White House, American taxpayers pay $400 million to $500 million in funding to WHO each year. The article further states, WHO repeatedly parroted the Chinese government’s claims which stated the Coronavirus was not spreading between humans, despite warnings by doctors and health officials that it was.

Then on January 22, 2020, WHO decided the coronavirus did not pose a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

” I will never hesitate to take any necessary steps to protect the lives, health, and safety of the American people. I will always put the well-being of America first.” President Donald J. Trump

The article further states, WHO was not prepared to detect, prevent and respond to a severe infectious disease crisis. The United States wants to refocus on fulfilling WHO’s core missions of preparedness, response, and stakeholder coordination.

The U.S. is also calling for reforms to promote data sharing, increase access to medicines, and to counter China’s outsize influence on WHO.