BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A press conference was held at Southern Regional Jail following the death of an inmate.

The death of Wyoming County inmate Alvis Shrewsbury prompted House of Delegates candidate Christian Martine to speak at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver. Shrewsbury was held at SRJ for a DUI charge.

Martine said SRJ and others statewide are affected by staffing shortages, resulting in risk for officers and inmates inside the walls.

“I call on the Governor to call a special session of the legislature to evaluate funding and oversight for jails and other underfunded state services. Jails are understaffed and risking the lives of officers and inmates, schools have over 1,000 teacher openings risking the future of our children, and our infrastructure is crumbling.” Christian Martine

Martine urges anyone who is personally impacted by conditions at the jail to reach out to him via email at christian@christianmartine.com