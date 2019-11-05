Prime Lending collecting winter coats

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Prime Lending is collecting new or gently used winter clothes for those in need this holiday season.

They are looking for gently used winter coats, sweatshirts, socks, snow pants, hats, and gloves. Vanessa Woodson, Loan Associate Officer at Prime Lending, said all donations will remain local.

“Prime Lending is all about the community, so we just want to reach out and try to help all of those that are standing in need of help,” Woodson explained.

Donations can be dropped off at Prime Lending in Beckley through November 15. Prime Lending is located at 255 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.