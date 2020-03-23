Princeton Community Hospital offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) will be providing drive-thru testing for COVID-19. The announcement was made on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The drive-thru testing will begin on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 testing site will be based on a physician order. The plan will offer services Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parkview Center entrance portico.

People will be required to have an outpatient physician order for the COVID-19 to be eligible for the service. People do not have to get out of their vehicles to get tested. Once at the site, someone from the PCH will come to your vehicle for registration, consent, and testing.