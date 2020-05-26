Princeton Fire Department helps inspire new Gracie’s Guide safety book

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local fire department helps teach kids about fire safety with a children’s book.

Gracie’s Guide is a series of books by local author, Angie Wilson. They teach kids about safety – covering topics from law enforcement to bike safety.

The new Gracie’s Guide to Fire Safety is dedicated to the Princeton Fire Department. Chief Chad Bailey said the book will help them reach older kids when they visit schools.

“Don’t play with fire. A kid is curious so we don’t want them to use lighters or if they find a lighter go get an adult don’t play with it…get out stay out,” said Bailey.

Bailey said they helped give Wilson some ideas for the book, like teaching kids to have exit plans for their house and how to use fire extinguishers.