Princeton man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton man pleaded guilty for his participation in a drug trafficking operation in Mercer County. He pleaded guilty on Monday, March 16, 2020.

David Simmons is from Princeton. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a quantity of oxymorphone and oxycodone. Simmons was also charged with a long-term, multi-state, investigation known as Operation X-Nation.

“Operation X-Nation demonstrates our continued efforts to hold prescription pill traffickers accountable,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Although we have made tremendous progress in that regard, we are not ‘taking our eye off the ball’.”

Simmons told investigators between August 2017, and August 31, 2019, he participated in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Mercer County. During this time period, Simmons worked with other members of the DTO to acquire and distribute prescription pills in and around Mercer County.

Around August 2019, Simmons had a phone call intercepted by law enforcement. During the call, Simmons discussed distribution of oxymorphone and oxycodone with other DTO members. Simmons admitted he was responsible for conspiring to distribute approximately 210 oxymorphone pills and approximately 257 oxycodone pills. He also told investigators the plan was to re-distribute the pills in and around Mercer County.

Simmons could face up to 20 years in federal prison and $1 million fine. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 6, 2020.