Project will begin to restore bobwhite quail to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin their five-year project to restore northern bobwhite quail in the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

The birds are a native species of West Virginia, but experts say the winters of 1977-1979 devastated the bobwhite quail population.

“There’s no question we’ve lost favorable habitat to quail over the last several decades, however, there is still a significant amount of habitat for quail to flourish by starting this reintroduction program,” Gov. Justice stated.

The DNR is conducting the restoration project at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Logan County. It will enhance the habitat that will sustain the bobwhite quail.

“Over the next few years, we’re going to work so that our folks can once again hear that familiar bobwhite whistle,” Gov. Justice continued.

Most of the work is completed, and the DNR is working with Texas Parks and Wildlife agency on the project. In the past week, 48 birds were captured in Texas and released at the Tomblin WMA. Transmitters have been put in place to monitor the survival and habitat use.

“The DNR is charged with maintaining and protecting West Virginia’s Wildlife, committing staff and resources to help restore a species that has been in dramatic decline for over 40 years fits right into our mission,” DNR Director Stephen McDaniel stated.

“Most game biologists know that the wild populations of quail have been greatly diminished in West Virginia. With the support of Gov. Justice, we have the interest, financial backing, and support that will allow this long-term, management-intensive project to succeed,” DNR Game Bird and Small Game Project Leader Michael Peters.

According to the release, Peters estimates the project will take several years before it will be successful. But in the meantime, information the DNR gathers from the project may allow staff to help private landowners and small farmers manage bobwhite quail on their properties.

“When we get into this project, it will be nice in the years to come if folks all across West Virginia can hear the pleasant bobwhite whistle again in the Mountain State,” Peters continued.