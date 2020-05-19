PSD claims vandalism led to dirty water in Page-Kincaid area over the weekend, residents fed up

KINCAID, WV (WVNS) — People in one Fayette County community are dealing with dirty water, and town leaders claim vandalism is the cause of it.

On Sunday, May 17, 2020 people in the Page-Kincaid area noticed dirty, brown water coming out of their faucets. Benny Miller said the water was clear when he got in the shower, but half way through he realized he was bathing in brown water.

“It had been tainted for the last few weeks, but not serious,” said Miller. “But Sunday night it turned horrible as I was trying to shower.”

He said at the same time, his neighbor was washing a load of whites and they all came out brown.

Barton Jackson is the General Manager of Page Kincaid PSD. He said this issue was the result of vandalism. He claimed people cut the brass fittings off the pipes and stole them. We confirmed this was not reported to law enforcement.

“It just let the water fly,” said Jackson. “It dropped the main tank levels, plus we had a couple of other leaks that we found after that.”

This caused sediment to drain into the water system. The tanks have to fill back up before they can flush the dirt out of the lines.

In the meantime, emergency services delivered bottled water to the community, since they are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Miller said the community dealt with dirty water on and off for years, and he is frustrated.

“We started having bad water three years ago or more and its been up and down ever since,” said Miller. “We went through a long stretch of bad water and everybody here had to buy drinking water for sometime. I won’t drink it now.”

Jackson said ongoing issues with dirty water are due to the failing filters which they are working to replace, but locals like Miller said they want a permanent solution that will not raise their rates, and their calling on their government for help.

Jackson said WV American Water wanted to take over the PSD, but they declined. Miller said he believes if American Water were to take over, it would resolve a lot of issues.