R.I.S.E. U.P. organization wants to bring change to the Beckley community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– R.I.S.E. U.P. found a way to help out their community on Saturday, July 3, 2021. The program started back in 2014, but now, they are a solid organization.

Members stood out on the streets outside of Theatre WV on North Kanawha St. in Beckley giving away a free barbeque meal to those in need.

Jamaal Murphy is a member of R.I.S.E. U.P.

“The service that you give to the world is only the rent that you pay to live in the world. So, we want our young children to understand that community service is good and it is the first thing in cleaning up your neighborhood,” Murphy said.

R.I.S.E. U.P. mainly serves young men in Raleigh County. Their goal is to build, empower, encourage strengthen, and lead young men away from crime, violence and incarceration.

Attorney Stephen New also participated in the food give away. He said he wanted to help out because he believes in everything the R.I.S.E U.P organization is doing.

“It is real easy for us to be selfish. R.I.S.E. U.P. is telling you ‘hey look you got a community that you are apart of and you play an important role in helping out other people especially those who are less fortunate than us,'” New said.

Thirteen-year-old Owen Gunter and his friends also came out on Saturday to help hand out food. He wants to set an example for the younger generations because he believes not lot of young people come out to do community service.

“A lot of people in this community are homeless and Southern West Virginia is a bad place for homeless people. There is lot of homelessness and there is lot of bad things that go around here, and I just wanted to come out and help people that need help,” Genter said.

Changing the community one hungry belly at a time.

If you are interested in signing up for the program, you can call them at 681-334-2045.