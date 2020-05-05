Rafting could restart as soon as Memorial Day weekend

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) –Rafting is a huge part of Fayette County’s economy, but with COVID-19 rafters and guides were left waiting for their next run.

ACE Adventure Resort ran its first rafting trip right before the stay-at-home order went into effect. The resort plans to start rafting trips back up Memorial Day weekend.

Marketing Director, Haynes Mansfield, said the pandemic is tough on the industry. In early March, they also had to cancel Mountain Music Fest, which was scheduled for this June.

“The full economic downfall this has brought us…we’re going to have to see in time, everybody in the industry is suffering,” said Mansfield. “But Mountain Music festival certainly is a lot of early year revenue that comes in for us that we lost. That being said, we didn’t skip a beat, we went ahead and rescheduled for next season.”

People can still book rafting trips in advance through ACE Adventure Resort.