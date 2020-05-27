Rafting companies predict delayed surge of trips after reopening, high waters

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The local rafting industry is gradually picking up speed after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a major setback.

Rafting companies reopened last week and reservations are trickling in. CEO of Adventures on the Gorge, Roger Wilson, said a lull is to be expected after missing out on the start of their season.

“With us opening Memorial Day weekend, we’ve had to cancel a lot of vacations for the month of May and the last part of April, and now that whole process is starting over so there’s going to be a lag I would predict,” said Wilson.

High water on the New River created another obstacle as companies reopen. Currently, trips are being rerouted to the lower Gauley River.