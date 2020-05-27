Rafting companies predict delayed surge of trips after reopening, high waters

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The local rafting industry is gradually picking up speed after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a major setback.

Rafting companies reopened last week and reservations are trickling in. CEO of Adventures on the Gorge, Roger Wilson, said a lull is to be expected after missing out on the start of their season.

“With us opening Memorial Day weekend, we’ve had to cancel a lot of vacations for the month of May and the last part of April, and now that whole process is starting over so there’s going to be a lag I would predict,” said Wilson.

High water on the New River created another obstacle as companies reopen. Currently, trips are being rerouted to the lower Gauley River.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News