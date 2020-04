BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Starting Monday, April 20, 2020 the Raleigh County Courthouse will be open by appointment only.

Appointments will need to be requested 24-hours in advance. You can call 304-255-9146 for the courthouse directory.

Raleigh County Commissioners encourage the public to continue to use the Courthouse services by phone, drop box, U.S. mail, email and online