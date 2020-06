MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing man from MacArthur.

John Kizer was reported missing on June 8, 2020. He was last seen on June 6 around 4 p.m. in the MacArthur area. Kizer is 26-years-old. He is 6’02” and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, which was recently shaved to the scalp.

If anyone has any information on Kizer’s location, call the RCSO at 304-255-9300 or 304-255-9301.